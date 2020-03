BRIEF-Sirius International Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $1.19

March 5 (Reuters) - Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd :

* SIRIUS INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE GROUP, LTD. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.19

* 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS WERE “OVERWHELMED” BY UNDERWRITING LOSSES MAINLY IN OUR PROPERTY LINES

* QTRLY REVENUE $352 MILLION VERSUS $336.8 MILLION

* Q4 RESULT WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSSES IN GLOBAL PROPERTY SEGMENT

* LOSS OF $65 MILLION FROM TYPHOON HAGABIS & $20 MILLION FROM RIOTS IN CHILE IN Q4

* ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $14.57 AS OF DEC 31, 2019, COMPARED TO $15.24 AS OF DEC 31, 2018

* ADJUSTED TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $10.22 AS OF DEC 31, 2019, COMPARED TO $10.76 AS OF DEC 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: