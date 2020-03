BRIEF-Sirius Real Estate Does Not Expect Material Impact To FY Profit As A Result Of Covid-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Sirius Real Estate Ltd:

* JSE: SRE - COVID-19 UPDATE

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS TRADING PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020, AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE -SEEING AN INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR STORAGE SPACE FROM BOTH NEW AND EXISTING COMMERCIAL TENANTS AS WELL AS NEW SELF-STORAGE CUSTOMERS

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - TO DATE THERE HAS BEEN NO INCREASE IN LEVEL OF CONTRACT TERMINATIONS OR FAILURE TO MEET RENTAL PAYMENTS ABOVE NORMAL LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: