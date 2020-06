June 1 (Reuters) - Sirius Real Estate Ltd:

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX EUR 110.8 MILLION (2019: EUR 144.7 MILLION)

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 4.2% TO 4.51C

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.80C PER SHARE AUTHORISED GIVING TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR OF 3.57C