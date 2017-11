Nov 27 (Reuters) - SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD:

* HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX IN PERIOD GREW 44.5% YOY TO EUR54.7 MILLION​

* HY ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.56C PER SHARE, 12.2% INCREASE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)