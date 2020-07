July 1 (Reuters) - Sirius Real Estate Ltd:

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - EUR 20 MILLION DRAWDOWN ON UNSECURED SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN DUE ON 3 JULY 2020

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - JUNE 2020 RENT AND SERVICE CHARGE COLLECTION ACHIEVED 99.8% OF NORMAL LEVELS

* SIRIUS REAL ESTATE LTD - LIKE-FOR-LIKE ANNUALISED RENT ROLL AS AT END OF JUNE 2020 IN COMPARISON TO END OF MARCH 2020 HAS REDUCED BY CIRCA EUR 478,000