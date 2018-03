March 20 (Reuters) - Sirius Real Estate Ltd:

* ‍PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO RAISE UP TO £35 MILLION​

* ‍PLACING SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER INVESTORS BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD​

* ‍PLACING IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE WHEN FULLY INVESTED​