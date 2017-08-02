FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio announces add-on offering of senior notes
August 2, 2017 / 11:51 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio announces add-on offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc announces add-on offering of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to offer an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.25% senior secured notes due 2022

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to offer an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

