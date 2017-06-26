FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio intends to offer $500 mln of senior notes due 2022 and $1 bln of senior notes due 2027
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio intends to offer $500 mln of senior notes due 2022 and $1 bln of senior notes due 2027

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Sirius XM Radio Inc. intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2022 and $1 billion of senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM - Intends to use net proceeds from offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem outstanding 4.25% senior notes due 2020

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - Pending application of the amounts, company currently expects to maintain any excess amount as cash on hand

* Sirius XM Holdings-To use proceeds from offering to repay portion of $1 billion of net borrowings currently outstanding under revolving credit facility

* Sirius XM Holdings - Also, to use net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.