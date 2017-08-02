FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio prices add-on offering of senior notes
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio prices add-on offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc. prices add-on offering of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - ‍subsidiary, Sirius XM Radio Inc., priced offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc -unit priced an offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - ‍priced notes at an issue price of 101% of their aggregate principal amount plus accrued interest from July 5, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

