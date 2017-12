BRIEF-Sirius XM Says Evaluating Rates And Terms Announced By CRB

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS SAYS ON DEC 14, CRB OF LIBRARY OF CONGRESS ISSUED ITS DETERMINATION REGARDING ROYALTY RATE PAYABLE BY CO UNDER STATUTORY LICENSE

* SIRIUS XM SAYS UNDER TERMS OF CRB‘S DECISION, CO ARE REQUIRED TO PAY ROYALTY OF 15.5% OF GROSS REVENUES FOR 5 YEAR PERIOD - SEC FILING

* SIRIUS XM SAYS ANTICIPATE THAT DECISION WILL RESULT IN INCREASE IN CO‘S ROYALTY EXPENSE ON ANNUAL BASIS BEGINNING IN 2018

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC - DETERMINATION REGARDING ROYALTY RATE PAYABLE BY CO COVERING PERFORMANCE OF SOUND RECORDINGS OVER SATELLITE RADIO SERVICE

* SIRIUS XM SAYS NOT YET ABLE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CRB‘S DECISION ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ALTHOUGH ADDITIONAL ROYALTY EXPENSE COULD BE MATERIAL

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC - CRB ISSUED DETERMINATION REGARDING THE MAKING OF EPHEMERAL COPIES IN SUPPORT OF PERFORMANCES

* SIRIUS XM SAYS EVALUATING RATES AND TERMS ANNOUNCED BY CRB; EXPECT TO EVALUATE CHANGES IN PRICING, INCLUDING AMOUNT OF U.S. MUSIC ROYALTY FEE

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC - PARTIES HAVE FIFTEEN DAYS FROM DECEMBER 14, 2017 DETERMINATION TO MOVE FOR REHEARING