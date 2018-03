March 12 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* PGA TOUR, SIRIUSXM AGREE TO FOUR-YEAR EXTENSION

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC - ‍COS WILL CONTINUE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE ON SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO FOR SUBSCRIBERS NATIONWIDE THROUGH 2021​