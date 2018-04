BRIEF-Siriusxm Reports Q1 Earnings Of $0.06 Per Share

April 25 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.37 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL AND SUBSCRIBER GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* QTRLY NET ADDITIONS OF 330,000 VERSUS 257,000 REPORTED LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN 1.8 PERCENT VERSUS. VERSUS 1.8 PERCENT REPORTED LAST YEAR

* REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SUBSCRIBERS, REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW