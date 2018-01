BRIEF-SiriusXM Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.01

Jan 31 (Reuters) - SiriusXm Holdings Inc:

* SIRIUSXM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 REVENUE $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.39 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES ADDITIONAL $2 BILLION TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CONFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR GROWTH IN 2018

* QTRLY NET ADDITIONS OF ‍569​,000 VERSUS 355,000 LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AVERAGE SELF-PAY MONTHLY CHURN ‍1.8​ PERCENT VERSUS. 1.9 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* 2017 NET INCOME TOTALS $648 MILLION AFTER $185 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* SEES 2018 SELF-PAY NET SUBSCRIBER ADDITIONS OF APPROXIMATELY 1 MILLION

* SEES 2018 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.7 BILLION

* QTRLY ARPU ‍$13.43​ VERSUS $13.16 LAST YEAR

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $2.15 BILLION

* SEES 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $1.5 BILLION

* SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS - ‍IN Q4 , ALSO RECORDED A DECREASE OF ABOUT $72 MILLION, OR ABOUT $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE, IN FAIR VALUE OF ITS INVESTMENT IN PANDORA​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $5.74 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADDITIONAL STOCK REPURCHASES TAKES TOTAL AUTHORIZATION TO $12 BILLION