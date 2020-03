March 31 (Reuters) - Sirona Biochem Corp:

* SIRONA BIOCHEM INITIATES COVID-19 AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* SIRONA BIOCHEM - FRENCH UNIT LAB TFCHEM INITIATED ANTIVIRAL PROGRAM TO PRODUCE POTENTIAL NEW ANTIVIRAL AGENTS TO ASSIST COMBATING COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: