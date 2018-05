BRIEF-Sirtex Medical Receives Binding Offer From CDH

May 22 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:

* ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RECEIVES BINDING OFFER FROM CDH-SRX.AX

* HAS RECEIVED OFFER CAPABLE OF ACCEPTANCE FROM CDH GENETECH LIMITED FOR ACQUISITION OF ALL OF SHARES IN SIRTEX

* BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME

* WORLDWIDE DOSE SALES FOR PERIOD 1 JANUARY TO 30 APRIL 2018 WERE 3,755, DOWN 10.6% VERSUS PCP

* NOW ANTICIPATES THAT FY18 UNDERLYING EBITDA WILL BE AT LOWER END OF $75-85 MILLION GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED

* DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

* SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF