BRIEF-Sirtex Medical Receives Formal Notification Regarding Acquisition Of Co

March 14 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO

* U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME

* GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION

* DRAFT SCHEME BOOKLET FOR SCHEME TO SELL CO TO VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC LODGED WITH ASIC ON MARCH 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: