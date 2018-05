May 4 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:

* RECEIVES INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM CDH INVESTMENTS TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SIRTEX

* DEAL FOR A CASH PRICE OF A$33.60 PER SHARE

* RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION AT THIS POINT IN TIME

* UNTIL RECEIPT OF INDICATIVE PROPOSAL, SIRTEX & ADVISORS HAVE HAD NO ENGAGEMENT WITH CDH & NO INFORMATION HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

* ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: