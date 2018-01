BRIEF-Sirtex Medical Says Board Recommends Acquisition By Varian Medical Systems

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:

* SRX BOARD RECOMMENDS ACQUISITION BY VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS

* ‍ENTERED BINDING SCHEME IMPLEMENTATION DEED WITH VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS; VARIAN TO ACQUIRE SIRTEX BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT​

* ‍ACQUISITION PRICE OF A$28.00 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* OFFER IMPLIES A FULLY DILUTED MARKET CAPITALISATION FOR SIRTEX OF APPROXIMATELY A$1.58 BILLION AND AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT A$1.49 BILLION

* SCHEME REMAINS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS, INCLUDING FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD AND COMPETITION AUTHORITIES