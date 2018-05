May 23 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:

* SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID

* BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME

* AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC'S SCHEME