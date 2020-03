March 11 (Reuters) - SISB PCL:

* CONFIRMS SISB PRACHA UTHIT CAMPUS DOES NOT HAVE ANY POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19

* HOWEVER, 8 STUDENTS IN PRIMARY SCHOOL HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH AN OUTSIDER WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* PRACHA UTHIT CAMPUS WILL BE CLOSED FROM MARCH 11 TO MARCH 15 FOR EXTENSIVE CLEANING, SCHOOL WILL BE OPENED ON MARCH 16

* STUDENTS WHO HAVE HAD CONTACT WITH THE POSITIVE CASE HAVE BEEN PLACED UNDER A 14-DAY QUARANTINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: