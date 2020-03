March 18 (Reuters) - Sisram Medical Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.11 PER SHARE FOR YEAR

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT FOR YEAR US$20.8 MILLION, DOWN BY 4.8%

* FY REVENUE $173.5 MILLION VERSUS $153.9 MILLION

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S SUBSEQUENT OPERATING RESULTS IS STILL UNDER ASSESSMENT