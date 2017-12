Dec 11 (Reuters) - SISTEMA:

* TOGETHER WITH RUSSIA-CHINA INVESTMENT FUND (RCIF) ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF OFFERING OF UP TO 8% OF DETSKY MIR ORDINARY SHARES

* 6.3% OF DETSKY MIR SHARES EXPECTED TO BE SOLD BY SISTEMA AND UP TO 1.7% SHARES TO BE SOLD BY RUSSIA-CHINA INVESTMENT FUND

* CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) LIMITED AND MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC ARE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING