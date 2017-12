BRIEF-Sistema, RCIF sell 6.3% Stake In Detsky Mir

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sistema:

* SISTEMA TOGETHER WITH THE RUSSIA-CHINA INVESTMENT FUND SOLD 6.3% OF DETSKY MIR SHARE CAPITAL

* SAYS THE OFFERING WAS PRICED AT RUB 90 PER SHARE

* SAYS SISTEMA SOLD ABOUT 5% DETSKY MIR, WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY RUB 3.3 BILLION IN PROCEEDS

* SAYS FOLLOWING THE OFFERING, SISTEMA WILL RETAIN 47.1% IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF DETSKY MIR

* SAYS FOLLOWING THE OFFERING RCIF WILL OWN 12.7% OF DETSKY MIR

* SAYS DETSKY MIR FREE FLOAT IT EXPECTED TO REACH APPROXIMATELY 40.2% FOLLOWING THE OFFERING Source text - bit.ly/2jAtqZw

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)