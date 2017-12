Dec 12 (Reuters) - Afk Sistema Pao:

* SISTEMA -RECEIVED LEGAL CLAIM FILED BY ROSNEFT AND PJSOC BASHNEFT SEEKING DAMAGES FROM CO, UNITS JSC SISTEMA-INVEST IN THE AMOUNT OF RUB 131.64 BLN‍​

* SISTEMA -DISPUTES CLAIM AND INJUNCTIONS; CONSIDERS DEMANDS AND ACTIONS OF ROSNEFT AND PJSOC BASHNEFT TO BE “UNLAWFUL, BASELESS AND KNOWINGLY DISHONEST”

* SISTEMA -WILL PRESENT COURT WITH SUBSTANTIATED DEFENSE OF ALL OF THE CLAIMANTS' ARGUMENTS