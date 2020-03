BRIEF-SIT FY Net Profit Down At EUR 19.9 Mln

March 26 (Reuters) - SIT SpA:

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 89.4 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 19.9 MILLION VERSUS 24.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 352.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 359.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

* CESSATION OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL PRODUCTION IN ITALY FROM MARCH 23/25 AFTER DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT

* CONTINUING RESTRICTIONS MAY ALSO HAVE AN IMPACT ON OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY OF FACILITIES OUTSIDE ITALY

* CANNOT PREDICT POSSIBLE IMPACTS OF SITUATION THAT COULD GIVE RISE TO ADJUSTMENTS TO CARRYING AMOUNTS OF GROUP'S ASSETS AND LIABILITIES