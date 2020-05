BRIEF-SIT Q1 Net Profit At EUR 4.2 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - SIT SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 73.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 80.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 4.2 MILLION

* IN UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS, SIT CAN RELY ON ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY AGREED WITH BANKING SYSTEM TO MANAGE ANY TEMPORARY NEEDS WHICH MAY ARISE

* WITH REGARD TO SALES ORDERS, UPDATES AND IDENTIFICATION OF POSSIBLE FUTURE SCENARIOS WITH MAIN CUSTOMERS ARE IN PROGRESS

* ON COVID-19, SIT'S OVERSEAS FACILITIES - EXCEPT FOR CHINA - WERE NOT SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY OBLIGATORY CLOSURES REQUIRED BY RESPECTIVE GOVERNMENTS