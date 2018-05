May 2 (Reuters) - SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc:

* SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $180 MILLION TO $192 MILLION

* SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY - PARTIALLY OFFSETTING QTRLY SALES GROWTH WAS UNFAVORABLE WEATHER PATTERNS IN MARCH WHICH NEGATIVELY IMPACTED SOME PRODUCT SALES