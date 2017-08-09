FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply reports Q2 earnings per share $ 1.07
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply reports Q2 earnings per share $ 1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Siteone Landscape Supply announces second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 sales $608.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $606.1 million

* For 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $155 million to $165 million

* Reconciliation for forward-looking full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook is not being provided

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - qtrly ‍organic daily sales increased by 8%​

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.