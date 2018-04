April 3 (Reuters) - SITO Mobile Ltd:

* SITO MOBILE PROVIDES UPDATE ON 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* INTENDS TO FILE AMENDMENTS TO QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRLY PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 AND SEPT 30, 2017

* INTENDS TO FILE AMENDMENTS TO QTRLY REPORTS ON/BEFORE APRIL 30 TO RESTATE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN INITIAL FILINGS