Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* SITO Mobile reports 28 percent increase in revenues for second quarter

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $10.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* SITO Mobile - ‍ management believes current cash levels, among others will be adequate to meet anticipated working capital needs, for next 12 months​