2 months ago
BRIEF-Sito Mobile says Karen Singer reports a 10.2 pct stake in Sito as of June 19, 2017
#Market News
June 19, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says Karen Singer reports a 10.2 pct stake in Sito as of June 19, 2017

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"

* Karen Singer reports a 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of June 19, 2017 - sec filing

* Karen Singer - "demands" that the company and the new board not install the interim ceo or the interim cfo - sec filing

* Karen Singer says demands Sito mobile to engage a search firm to conduct a search process "to locate appropriate and competent members of management"

* Karen Singer - requests Sito mobile's new board either vote to cancel poison pill or grant a waiver to permit singer to acquire up to 19.9% of stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

