Feb 24 (Reuters) - Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd:

* HY REVENUE HK$1.15 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.28 BILLION (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘VERSUS’)

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$46 MILLION VERSUS HK$114.8 MILLION

* PROPOSED INTERIM DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE WAS HK2 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: