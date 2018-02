Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd:

* SEES HY NET PROFIT TO RECORD A CONSIDERABLE INCREASE

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN SALES ORDERS OF GROUP‘S MANUFACTURING BUSINESS​

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO GROUP'S EFFORTS IN ENHANCING ITS RETAIL CHANNEL STRUCTURE AND STORE EFFICIENCY​