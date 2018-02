Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sivers Ima Holding Ab:

* SIVERS IMA - ‍SWEDBANK ROBUR, NORDIC CROSS SMALL CAP SUBSCRIBED FOR 4.4 MILLION SHARES IN CO FOR TOTAL OF 26.4 SEKM IN A SHARE ISSUE IN SIVERS IMA HOLDING AB​

* ‍SHARES SUBSCRIBED FOR CORRESPOND TO APPROXIMATELY 4 PERCENT OF VOTES AND SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY AFTER DILUTION​