March 14 (Reuters) - SIX Exchange:

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG PUBLISHES DECISION WITH GROUNDS REGARDING DELISTING OF SECONDARY LISTED BASF SE, LUDWIGSHAFEN

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG HAS GRANTED THE COMPANIES’ APPLICATION ON 13 MARCH 2019

* DELISTING WILL TAKE PLACE ON 17 JUNE 2019, THE LAST TRADING DATE AT SIX WILL BE ON 14 JUNE 2019 Source text: tinyurl.com/yx8pkhwb (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)