BRIEF-Six Covid-19 Patients Treated With Redhill’S Opaganib Under Compassionate Use Show Objective Clinical Improvement

April 27 (Reuters) -

* SIX COVID-19 PATIENTS TREATED WITH REDHILL’S OPAGANIB UNDER COMPASSIONATE USE SHOW OBJECTIVE CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - FIVE OF SIX PATIENTS HAVE BEEN WEANED FROM OXYGEN ALTOGETHER, SIXTH PATIENT CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - OPAGANIB HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AND NO PATIENT REQUIRED MECHANICAL VENTILATION FOLLOWING TREATMENT WITH OPAGANIB

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD - TO DATE, TWO PATIENTS HAVE SAFELY COMPLETED 14 DAYS OF OPAGANIB THERAPY, WHICH HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED