April 27 (Reuters) - SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG:

* HAS CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT WITH ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG WITH REGARD TO BREACHES OF IFRS ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IN THE 2018 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* THE COMPANY HAS UNDERTAKEN TO CORRECT THE DEFICIENCIES IN THE 2019 IFRS ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND TO MAKE A DONATION OF CHF 30,000 TO THE IFRS FOUNDATION Source text: bit.ly/3eO98DD (Gdansk Newsroom)