Oct 23 (Reuters) - SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG:

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG PUBLISHES DECISION WITH GROUNDS REGARDING DELISTING OF NEW VENTURETEC AG IN LIQUIDATION

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION AG - DELISTING OF NEW VENTURETEC AG IN LIQUIDATION WILL TAKE PLACE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)