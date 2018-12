Dec 11 (Reuters) - Commerzbank AG:

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS PUBLISHES DECISION WITH GROUNDS REGARDING DELISTING OF COMMERZBANK AG

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION SAYS DELISTING OF COMMERZBANK WILL TAKE PLACE ON 12 MARCH 2019, THE LAST TRADING DATE AT SIX WILL BE ON 11 MARCH 2019 Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/y9q22pm5] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa)