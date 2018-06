June 26 (Reuters) - SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION:

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION SANCTIONS BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE - SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION IMPOSES FINE OF CHF 30,000 ON BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE - SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION Source text - bit.ly/2KbCyQg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)