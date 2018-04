April 24 (Reuters) - Six Flags Entertainment Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 INCREASED 30 PERCENT TO $129 MILLION

* REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MILLION OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018

* TOTAL GUEST SPENDING PER CAPITA FOR Q1 OF 2018 WAS $46.07, AN INCREASE OF 4 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $118.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S