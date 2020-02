BRIEF-SIX: supports Worldline's offer to buy Ingenico, will remain committed to Worldline

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Atos SE:

* SIX SUPPORTS WORDLINE’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE INGENICO

* SIX INTENDS TO COMMIT TO A NEW LOCK-UP EFFECTIVE UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION (EXPECTED IN Q3 2020) UNTIL END H1 2021 AS EVIDENCE OF ITS FULL SUPPORT TO CONTEMPLATED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH INGENICO

* WORLDLINE IS A HIGHLY STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FOR SIX WHICH INTENDS TO REMAIN A MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER IN WORLDLINE FULLY COMMITTED TO ITS ROLE ON WORLDLINE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SIX WOULD BE MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF NEW COMBINED GROUP WITH A STAKE OF APPROXIMATELY 17%, BASED ON ITS CURRENT HOLDING IN WORLDLINE.