BRIEF-Six Swiss Exchange CEO says no plan to list SIX at the moment

June 11 (Reuters) -

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE CEO SAYS SAYS HAS NO PLANS AT THIS STAGE TO DELIST BME

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SYNERGIES, BUT SAVINGS SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN GROWTH, NO PLANS FOR MASSIVE LAYOFFS

* CEO OF SWISS EXCHANGE SIX SAYS IS COMMITTED TO MAINTAIN BME HQ AND OPERATIONS CAPABILITIES FOR AT LEAST TEN YEARS

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE CEO SAYS BME GIVES NEW COMPANY “GREAT OPPORTUNITY” TO EXPAND FURTHER IN THE EU

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE CEO SAYS IF LISTING SIX BECAME A TOPIC, IT WOULD BE LISTED IN SWITZERLAND AND SPAIN

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE CEO SAYS LISTING OF SIX IS NOT AN ACTIVE PLAN AT THE MOMENT (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)