BRIEF-Six Swiss Exchange Suspends Sponsored Foreign Shares Trading Segment From 1 July

June 28 (Reuters) -

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE SAYS DECISION OF THE FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE (FDF) TO ACTIVATE THE ORDINANCE OF THE SWISS FEDERAL COUNCIL WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2019

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE SAYS SWISS EBBO SERVICE FOR ON-EXCHANGE, HYBRID TRADING OF SWISS EQUITY SECURITIES WILL CEASE TO BE AVAILABLE FROM 1 JULY 2019

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE SAYS SIX SWISS EXCHANGE WILL DEACTIVATE THE SWISS EBBO TRADING SERVICE IN THE MEMBERTEST ENVIRONMENT AS OF 15 JULY 2019 AS WELL

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE SAYS CORRESPONDING PROVISIONS IN THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE RULES ON THE SWISS EBBO TRADING SERVICE WILL FOR THIS REASON CEASE TO APPLY TO THE “BLUE CHIP SHARES” AND “MID & SMALL CAPS SHARES” TRADING SEGMENTS FROM 1 JULY 2019

* SIX SWISS EXCHANGE SAYS SWISS EBBO TRADING SERVICE CAN BE REACTIVATED AT SHORT NOTICE IF THE EU RESUMES RECOGNITION OF EQUIVALENCE (Berlin Speed Desk)