June 24 (Reuters) - Sixt CEO in AGM speech:

* WE ARE CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC REGARDING PROFIT FOR THIS YEAR

* UNCERTAINTIES ABOUT BUSINESS IN Q3

* SECOND CORONAVIRUS WAVE, CHANGE IN TRAVEL PATTERNS COULD THWART PLANS FOR SECOND HALF OF 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Berlin Speed Desk)