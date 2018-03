BRIEF-Sixt Leasing FY Consolidated Net Profit At EUR 20.9 Mln

March 14 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: SIXT LEASING SE ACHIEVES ANOTHER RECORD REVENUE IN THE FISCAL YEAR 2017- MANAGING BOARD LAUNCHES ‘DRIVE>2021’ STRATEGY PROGRAMME - SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONTRACT PORTFOLIO, REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTED BY 2021

* FY GROUP REVENUE RISE TO NEW ALL-TIME HIGH OF EUR 744

* FY EBITDA GROW BY 2.5 PER CENT TO EUR 234.3 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: OPERATING REVENUE AND EBITDA EXPECTED AS WELL AS EBT APPROXIMATELY ON PRIOR YEAR’S LEVEL

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OF AROUND EUR 30 MILLION IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

* TO PROPOSE A STABLE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.48 PER SHARE

* TARGETS FOR 2021: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF CONTRACT PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 220,000 CONTRACTS

* TARGETS FOR 2021: INCREASE IN REVENUE TO MORE THAN EUR 1 BILLION (+>33 PER CENT)

* TARGETS FOR 2021: SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN EBT TO AROUND EUR 50 MILLION (+66 PER CENT)

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 20.9 MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A DECLINE OF 15.2 PER CENT

* EXPECTS THAT EBT WILL BE HIGHER IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 THAN IN FIRST HALF