BRIEF-Sixt Leasing Says Minimum Acceptance Threshold For Takeover Offer Exceeded

May 7 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing SE:

* MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD FOR VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER BY HYUNDAI CAPITAL BANK EUROPE GMBH CLEARLY EXCEEDED

* ACCEPTANCE RATE OF ROUGHLY 73 PER CENT SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE THRESHOLD OF 55 PER CENT

* MANAGING BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OF SIXT LEASING SE WELCOME ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER BY SHAREHOLDERS

* ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD RUNS UNTIL 20 MAY 2020 AT 24:00 HOURS (CEST)

* TRANSACTION IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020