April 17 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: SIXT LEASING SE RETAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK ON BUSINESS GROWTH AFTER RECORD REVENUE IN 2017 AND THE SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF THE ‘DRIVE>2021’ STRATEGY PROGRAMME

* CONTRACT PORTFOLIO, REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY END OF 2021

* MAINTAINING THAT EBITDA AND EBT WILL RISE TO AROUND EUR 400 MILLION AND AROUND EUR 50 MILLION RESPECTIVELY BY 2021