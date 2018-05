May 2 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE:

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES A EUR 250 MILLION BOND AS PART OF A NEW DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

* ISSUE MARKS SUCCESSFUL START TO A EUR 1 BILLION DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

* BOND HAS A TERM OF FOUR YEARS AND A COUPON OF 1.500 PER CENT PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)