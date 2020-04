BRIEF-Sixt Leasing To Propose Dividend Of Up To EUR 0.90 Per Share

April 29 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE:

* PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT 2019 - ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR TAKEOVER OFFER ENDS TOMORROW ON APRIL 30

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 CONFIRMED: SLIGHT INCREASE IN GROUP CONTRACT PORTFOLIO; CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE APPROXIMATELY AT PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL AND EBT VERY SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR EXPECTED

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE INCREASED BY 2.3 PER CENT TO A RECORD EUR 824.4 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) DECREASED BY 3.4 PER CENT TO EUR 232.7 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF UP TO EUR 0.90 PER SHARE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT DECLINED BY 2.0 PER CENT TO EUR 21.5 MILLION

* AGM WILL TAKE PLACE ON 23 JUNE 2020 AS A VIRTUAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)